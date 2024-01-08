NuvoAir and Cary Medical Management announce partnership to bring high-quality cardiopulmonary care to rural North Carolina

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuvoAir Medical, the leading value-based specialty care provider for heart and lung conditions, and Cary Medical Management (CMM), a pioneer in transforming traditional primary care into high-performing value-based care clinics, announced their partnership to bring high-quality specialty care to patients in North Carolina.

NuvoAir Medical will enable the primary care clinics under CMM’s management to provide in-home and virtual care for patients with complex heart and lung issues including Asthma, COPD, and CHF. NuvoAir Medical will see patients with these conditions through its virtual-first clinic that combines ongoing, empathetic care from a team of specialists with remote monitoring technology to ensure no patient is left behind.

Patients with complex heart and lung diseases are often prone to exacerbations—acute flare-ups in symptoms that, when unmanaged, can result in severe breathlessness, hospitalization, and frequent readmissions. Amid a nationwide shortage of respiratory and cardiac specialists, the burden of care often falls onto primary care clinics that are not equipped to meet the growing demands for specialty care, especially in the rural and mountainous areas of North Carolina. Consequently, the total cost of care for these patients is skyrocketing, especially during periods of poor air quality or cold and flu season.

“Our partnership with NuvoAir Medical enables our clinics to give their patients immediate access to the high-quality heart and lung care they deserve,” says Siu Tong, PhD, CMM’s chief executive officer. “We’re excited to offer patients timely and ongoing care through NuvoAir’s virtual-first care model, which will deliver better outcomes while lowering their total cost of care.”

“We aspire to expand the much-needed access to specialty care for patients in North Carolina by meeting them where they are—through phone calls, video visits, or even text messages,” says Chris Skowronek, chief growth officer at NuvoAir. “Partnering with a pioneering company like Cary Medical Management means we can push the envelope of healthcare innovation while providing patients the care they’ve always deserved.”

ABOUT NUVOAIR MEDICAL

NuvoAir is a pioneer in value-based specialty care that provides proactive, continuous virtual care for individuals with heart and lung conditions. NuvoAir’s care model blends personalized care with advanced monitoring technology, delivered through a multidisciplinary team including pulmonologists and cardiologists. Working collaboratively with health plans, accountable care organizations, and risk-bearing entities, NuvoAir stands out as a specialty care provider, effectively curbing healthcare costs and enhancing overall outcomes. NuvoAir has one of the largest bodies of clinical evidence generated in the cardiopulmonary space. For more information, visit us at nuvoair.com.

ABOUT CARY MEDICAL MANAGEMENT

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies, including Smartlink Health Solutions and Infina Connect, with a vision to drive home the “trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care.” CMM’s role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience to ensure its portfolio of clinics succeeds in the new era of healthcare quality and value. www.carymso.com