Edgecore Wi-Fi Launches EAP112: A Dual-Function Wi-Fi HaLow Router and Matter Gateway at CES 2024

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES 2024 – Edgecore Networks, a leader in innovative network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, in partnership with Morse Micro, the premier Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today unveiled the Edgecore EAP112 Wi-Fi HaLow router at CES 2024. The EAP112, a Wi-Fi 6 2x2 Matter gateway, features both HaLow (802.11ah) and 4G LTE support. Utilizing 4G LTE for Internet access, it provides Wi-Fi 6 services, while its HaLow capability is specifically designed for long-range IoT applications. This innovative router, ideal for outdoor environments and a variety of other settings, is designed to meet the rapidly growing demands of IoT applications.

The EAP112 offers robust extensibility and usability for diverse IoT applications, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi HaLow, 4G LTE, BLE, Zigbee, and Thread. Designed for resilience in various environments and applications, especially in challenging terrains or climates, it operates within a temperature range of -30°C to 50°C and is IP65-rated for superior water and dust resistance. The EAP112 also provides flexible mounting options, including wall, ceiling, and pole mount, to accommodate specific site needs.

Wi-Fi HaLow technology, operating in the sub-GHz frequency band, is tailor-made for IoT applications, offering extended range, energy efficiency, and robust connectivity, even in demanding environments.

TengTai Hsu, VP of Edgecore Networks, remarked, "Our partnership with Morse Micro aligns with our strategic vision to lead the market with advanced Wi-Fi HaLow IoT router solutions. The introduction of the EAP112 marks a significant stride in harnessing the extensive potential of IoT connectivity, offering substantial benefits to our customers in a range of settings. The EAP112 is a testament to our commitment to innovation, merging state-of-the-art technologies like Wi-Fi HaLow and Matter to cater to the evolving demands of the IoT ecosystem."

Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro, commented, "Collaborating with Edgecore is a milestone in Morse Micro's mission to redefine wireless connectivity for IoT with Wi-Fi HaLow technology. Integrating our Wi-Fi HaLow module into the Edgecore EAP112 platform underscores our dedication to enhancing long-range connectivity for the burgeoning IoT ecosystem."

Edgecore Wi-Fi is ecstatic to partner with Morse Micro in unveiling the EAP112 at CES 2024, heralding the start of an exciting series of innovative product launches slated for 2024. This collaboration signifies a major milestone for Edgecore Wi-Fi, reinforcing our role as innovators in the IoT connectivity arena.

Hsu further expressed, "In certain regions, we have already commenced Proof of Concept (POC) collaborations with some of our partners. Particularly in the Japanese market, we have initiated collaborations with several clients, including telecommunications operators and system integrators. Our long-term partner, BeMap, is set to start the sale and promotion of the EAP112 in Japan. The EAP112 is scheduled to be available for purchase later this year."

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation. Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/.

