Govt of Gujarat and Global Leader ‘Calculus’ Forge Five-Year Cybersecurity Alliance

AHMEDABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calculus, a leading global technology solutions provider, proudly announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, India. This landmark agreement between Government of Gujarat and Calculus effective December 2023, signifies a strategic move towards fostering innovation, particularly in the cybersecurity infrastructure domain, for the state of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, have played instrumental roles in catalyzing innovation across the nation, enabling the Vibrant Gujarat platform for global enterprises. This MoU reflects their commitment to propelling Gujarat into a secure digital future marked by robust cybersecurity measures over the next five years.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

Cybersecurity Infrastructure Development: The memorandum underscores a joint commitment to bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure in Gujarat. Recognizing the critical role that cybersecurity plays in ensuring a secure digital future, both Calculus and the Government of Gujarat will collaborate to implement state-of-the-art technologies and practices.

Youth Empowerment: A primary focus of the collaboration is to create new and highly skilled employment opportunities for the youth of Gujarat. Through specialized training programs, workshops, and initiatives, the partnership aims to equip the youth with the knowledge and expertise needed for the evolving digital landscape.

Economic Growth: The MoU aims to drive economic growth in Gujarat by harnessing the power of innovation and technology. By fostering a conducive environment for tech-driven businesses, startups, and enterprises, the collaboration seeks to contribute significantly to the state's economic prosperity.

Global Digital Leadership: The joint efforts of Calculus and the Government of Gujarat aspire to elevate the state's position in the global digital landscape. By implementing cutting-edge cybersecurity measures and fostering innovation, Gujarat aims to be a trailblazer in digital excellence on the world stage.

Commenting on the occasion, Sooraj Vasudevan, CEO of Calculus group of companies, said, "We are honored to partner with the Government of Gujarat under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to driving technological innovation that positively impacts society. Together, we aim to build a secure and prosperous digital future for the people of Gujarat."

The MoU signing ceremony, held in Gujarat, was attended by key representatives from Calculus and the Government of Gujarat, symbolizing the joint commitment towards realizing the vision of a digitally empowered state.

About Calculus

Founded in 2016, The Calculus group offers 360° of end-to-end value-added solutions and services for ICT service providers, enterprises, and all levels of government. Calculus is an ICT systems integrator focused on branded independent solutions and professional services worldwide. For more information on Calculus, visit www.calculusbusiness.com or email info@calculusbusiness.com.