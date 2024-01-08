HaiLa Technologies Showcases First Wi-Fi-based Extreme-low-power Backscatter Chip, Developed in Partnership with Presto Engineering

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HaiLa Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor and software company focusing on hyper power-efficient wireless communications system-on-chip solutions for IoT devices, announces availability of the BSC2000 RF Evaluation Chip Development and Demonstration Kits. Presto Engineering, a European leading expert in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design, engineering, and production services, successfully collaborated with HaiLa to develop the first complete analog and digital implementation of HaiLa’s passive backscatter technology adapted to Wi-Fi RF bands.

Supporting an SPI interface, the chip brings seamless connectivity to a wide range of IoT devices, such as multi-channel temperature and humidity sensors. The joint partnership to develop the BSC2000 demonstrates the path to extreme-low power in IoT devices used in building, home and industrial automation; consumer electronics and wearables; smart transportation; agriculture; medical; and automotive markets.

“HaiLa is pleased to have collaborated with Presto Engineering on the silicon implementation of the BSC2000, and we’re excited to showcase our technology at CES 2024," said Derek Kuhn, President and CEO, HaiLa Technologies, Inc. “This is another step forward in our mission to enable sustainable scaling of IoT over existing wireless infrastructures, helping end-users meet their net-zero goals through a massive reduction in battery waste. Presto’s long experience in ultra-low power RFID and NFC allowed HaiLa to complement its team with expert resources embedded into the development process, delivering the completed BSC2000 ASIC as one team.”

According to Cedric Mayor, CEO, Presto Engineering, “We are proud to support HaiLa on a key industry initiative to help reduce carbon footprint of connected objects. This project has shown that pushing the limit of IoT power efficiency is not only possible but a game changer for mitigating the cost and waste of battery usage.” Mayor adds, “With our deep expertise in RF mixed-signal chip design and ultra-low power architectures, we look forward to extending our partnership with HaiLa to jointly address new business opportunities leveraging their unique IP in future projects.”

HaiLa’s passive backscatter foundational technology is protocol-agnostic. As the most common wireless local area network (WLAN) technology in residential, enterprise and industrial environments globally, HaiLa has focused its first adaptation on Wi-Fi as a key infrastructure enabler for IoT deployments.

The BSC2000 is sampling now. Visit HaiLa at CES for a demonstration, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, booth 6300, January 9-12.

About HaiLa Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2019 in Montreal, Canada, HaiLa is a fabless semiconductor and software company developing low power multi-protocol (like Wi-Fi) radio communication for IoT devices. Originally conceptualized at Stanford University, HaiLa is focusing on scaling IoT sustainably by using complimentary methods to the way data is received and transmitted, removing the need for battery maintenance, and leveraging existing wireless infrastructures. Customers and partners are focused on the smart home and building automation spaces, along with consumer electronics, mobile, industrial, transportation, medical, and agriculture markets.

HaiLa has raised USD$16.8 million in funding, including non-dilutive financing from Sustainable Development Technology Canada and TechnoClimat Quebec. For more information, visit: https://www.haila.io/.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and secured applications―from design, tape-out, to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.