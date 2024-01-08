Triton Digital Announces Integration With Amazon Publisher Services for Interactive Audio Ads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital, a global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast and broadcast radio industries, today announced its integration with Amazon Publisher Services (APS), expanding access to premium audio inventory at scale for Amazon DSP advertisers. This integration enables Amazon Ads’ unique interactive audio ads on Alexa-enabled devices to appear across shared APS and Triton Digital publishers, delivering an engaging advertising experience to listeners and enhanced inventory monetization to publishers.

Interactive audio ads are a creative ad format developed by Amazon Ads that invites customers to request more information via email or push notification (“Alexa, send more info”), set reminders (“Alexa, remind me”), or even add items to their Amazon shopping cart (“Alexa, add to cart”), without ever leaving the streaming audio content they were enjoying.

The Triton Audio Marketplace offers access to one of the largest single pool of audio audiences, with more than 100 billion audio impressions per month, allowing marketers and agencies to transact on all forms of audio inventory. This breadth of supply paired with Amazon Ads proprietary audience signals offered by Amazon DSP, helps advertisers build more meaningful connections and publishers drive monetization for their inventory with a cutting-edge solution.

“Amazon has had a long-lasting impact in the advertising space, introducing new ad formats and delivery vehicles that have transformed the audio industry,” said John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “We’re delighted that APS has invited Triton Digital technology to provide interactive audio ads to shared publishers and are confident in its enhancement of the listener experience.”

According to a recent study conducted by Amazon Ads and Kantar, audio streamers are 75% more likely to respond to an ad when the ad has a voice-command. Kantar also found that interactive audio ads achieved higher consideration (1.3x) and purchase intent (2.3x) compared to standard audio creatives.

“We're excited for publishers that use Triton Digital and APS to make their quality content more easily available to advertisers using Amazon DSP,” said Steve Rabuchin, VP of Third-Party Supply at Amazon Ads. “We look forward to learning more about how audiences engage with interactive audio ads, which will enable listeners to respond to advertisements without being distracted from the stream.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry.