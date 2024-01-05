Advantech Brings Retail to NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show

Discover the perfect balance of elegant aesthetics and versatile designs with Advantech USC-300 Series POS Systems. Crafted specifically for point-of-sale applications, the USC-300 series features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, a choice of X86 or ARM processors, and an integrated extension I/O hub that seamlessly accommodates essential peripherals. Whether you require a customer-facing display, camera module, MSR, printer, cash drawer, barcode scanner, or scale, the USC-300 series has you covered. Explore how the USC-300 series not only enhances the visual appeal of your business but also adapts to your ever-changing needs.

Discover the perfect balance of elegant aesthetics and versatile designs with Advantech USC-300 Series POS Systems. Crafted specifically for point-of-sale applications, the USC-300 series features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, a choice of X86 or ARM processors, and an integrated extension I/O hub that seamlessly accommodates essential peripherals. Whether you require a customer-facing display, camera module, MSR, printer, cash drawer, barcode scanner, or scale, the USC-300 series has you covered. Explore how the USC-300 series not only enhances the visual appeal of your business but also adapts to your ever-changing needs.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantech will highlight our commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and customer-centric solutions at the NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on January 14-16, 2024, in our partners, SOTI booth #6221 and Connection booth #1029. Advantech will showcase its latest award-winning point-of-sale (POS) system USC-300 Series as well as industrial-grade tablet AIM Series, all-in-one touch computer UTC Series, and box PC UBX Series.

The USC-300 Series, an All-in-One POS system, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award. This award honors the most innovative Taiwanese products that deliver substantial value to users worldwide and symbolizes Advantech commitment to excellence.

Elevate Your Business Beyond the Aesthetics

Tailored for retail and hospitality environments, the USC-300 Series seamlessly blends into any store decoration with sophisticated aesthetics and versatile design. As the world’s first POS system with an anodized aluminum housing, creating a hard, wear-resistant layer on the USC-300 Series. Anodized aluminum, known for its lightweight and corrosion resistance, distinguishes the USC-300 Series from the others by increasing longevity and decreasing total cost of ownership. Explore the sleek design and features of the USC-365 in our video!

Efficient Computing with a 15.6 inch Touchscreen

Powered by an Intel® Celeron® / Core™ i Series / Rockchip processor, the USC-300 Series is a scalable solution with high computing capabilities. Its 15.6-inch full HD LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlight, and P-CAP touch, offers an immersive viewing experience and optimal content accommodations.

USB-C Connection and Extendable Hub Capability

By connecting via USB-C, the USC-360 Series ensures stable video, audio, and data transmission through a single cable while providing enough additional power to recharge other devices. The USC-300 Series features an optional I/O extension hub that seamlessly integrates into the stand. Users can choose between two I/O extension hubs: one equipped with USB 2.0 x 6 & COM x 4 ports for reliability and compatibility, or the other featuring 12V & 24V powered USB ports. This I/O hub option enhances the connectivity of various POS peripherals.

Ergonomic, User-friendly Workstation

The USC Series includes a stand which is dual hinged, allowing flexible viewing angle and adjustable height. Our ergonomic monitor stand provides a customizable viewing experience, promoting comfort and enhancing your overall well-being during extended work sessions.

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet with Advantech at NRF 2024, contact retail@advantech.com.

About Advantech

Advantech is a prominent global player in the technology industry, specializing in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded solutions. The company's establishment in 1983 reflects a long-standing presence in the market, and its commitment to innovation and collaboration is a key aspect of Advantech's approach, allowing it to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. www.advantech.com