Socially Determined Announces Collaboration with Uber Health to Improve Healthcare Access and Individual Outcomes

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socially Determined, the social risk analytics and solutions company leading the integration of health and social care, today announced a collaboration with Uber Health designed to support individuals and families facing common healthcare challenges including access to supplemental benefits like transportation, food and prescription delivery. The partnership will allow payers and providers to identify, engage, and assist vulnerable Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and commercially insured beneficiaries in achieving improved healthcare outcomes and broader health goals.

Uber Health’s comprehensive platform will help unlock seamless benefit coordination by enabling access to transportation, same-day prescription delivery, and grocery and over-the-counter item delivery, where such products are live. With access to patient benefit data and eligibility files from payers, providers can soon leverage existing benefit structures and confidently deploy services that can be covered by insurance.

“Historically, the onus has been on patients to navigate their own benefits—from figuring out what they’re eligible for, to tracking down those services, to securing reimbursement. We’re turning that model on its head,” said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. “Now, plans and providers can turn to Socially Determined to gain insight into what their patients need and then leverage the Uber Health platform to coordinate access to those items and services. This enables healthcare organizations to take a more strategic, proactive, and impactful approach to patient care, driving better outcomes at scale.”

More than 3,000 healthcare organizations already use Uber Health to enable seamless coordination of supplemental benefits that are an increasingly critical component of value-based care and population health programs. With Socially Determined’s social risk data and analytics, these organizations can now precisely identify individuals with the greatest needs to enable targeted allocation of available benefits and interventions. As all healthcare stakeholders work to address the social challenges their members and patients face every day, this helps ensure that limited time, resources and capital are being allocated to make the biggest impact.

Leveraging Socially Determined’s social risk data with Uber Health’s benefits and centralized HIPAA-enabled platform helps payers and providers:

Identify individuals with the specific needs and challenges

Align available benefits with eligible members

Empower engagement of members and patients by addressing the challenges they face every day

Enhance access to health care and food resources across communities

Aim to improve health and healthcare outcomes by removing barriers to accessing care and resources

Uncover unmet needs in communities across the country

Help reduce healthcare costs by enabling members and patients to see their doctors, get access to groceries and receive necessary medications

“For years, our payer and provider customers have utilized our social risk analytics to better understand and address the challenges their members and patients faced every day. And now we’ve developed purpose-built analytic models designed explicitly for Uber Health’s key benefits that immediately help identify those individuals with the greatest need for each benefit,” said Trenor Williams, Co-Founder and CEO at Socially Determined. “Once our payer and provider partners know who needs assistance and what specific challenges need to be addressed, they require a partner to help mitigate those risks and eliminate those barriers. Uber Health’s knowledge, approach and ubiquitous network provides the perfect partner for our analytics and allows our customers to drive measurable, improved outcomes and member experience.”

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined is leading the integration of health and social care through social risk analytics. Its SocialScape® platform, social risk data, and industry-leading solutions empower health systems, plans and other risk-bearing organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes, and advance equity – at scale. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Socially Determined has been named as one of the 15 most promising health care companies by Fierce Healthcare. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

About Uber Health

Since 2018, Uber Health’s HIPAA-enabled solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, to groceries, to prescription delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 3,000 healthcare customers like Boston Medical Center and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation. By tapping into Uber’s logistics expertise, Uber Health’s API and dashboard are able to facilitate mobility solutions and critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.