Nexstar Media Enters Into Time Brokerage Agreement With KAZT-TV in Phoenix, Arizona

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year time brokerage agreement with KAZT-TV in Phoenix, Arizona, the nation’s 11th largest television market. On February 1, KAZT-TV will become an affiliate of The CW Network, home to LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball, WWE NXT beginning this fall and NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing in 2025. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Under terms of the agreement, Nexstar will provide KAZT-TV with programming and other services to strengthen the station’s relationship with the local community, including management of its sales, promotion, marketing, and technical operations. As a result of the agreement, Nexstar will own or provide services to local television stations in ten of the 15 largest TV markets in the U.S., and 18 of the top 25.

“We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with KAZT-TV, especially since Arizona will once again be a battleground state in this year’s Presidential election,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “We’re looking forward to helping KAZT-TV expand its service to Phoenix-area viewers and forge an even deeper connection to the community. We know that adding the live sports and entertainment programming of The CW Network will enable KAZT-TV to establish new and meaningful relationships with a variety of advertising and marketing clients.”

