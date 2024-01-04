CAMS Secures O&M Contract for esVolta’s 60 MWh Battery Storage Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for energy infrastructure asset owners, announced today that esVolta, LP, a leading utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS) developer and owner, awarded a contract to CAMS to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for its Santa Paula project.

Located in Santa Paula, California, the 60-megawatt hour (MWh) standalone BESS project provides critical reliability, resiliency, and peak load capacity to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) grid and the project locality via the adjacent Wakefield Substation.

The CAMS scope for the project encompasses a comprehensive suite of O&M services including preventative and corrective maintenance of the AC block and balance of plant equipment, facility oversight, and warranty claim management. CAMS will leverage years of operating history and best practices to ensure the project operates in a safe and efficient manner.

“CAMS is thrilled to support esVolta’s Santa Paula project which will play a critical part in strengthening the flexibility and resiliency within CAISO and ultimately to the surrounding community,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS Energy Transition Services (ETS). “We look forward to a deep collaboration with esVolta to ensure the highest availability and extend the longevity of their diverse fleet of BESS assets.”

“We are delighted to partner with CAMS as the O&M service provider for our Santa Paula project,” said Randolph Mann, founder and chief executive officer of esVolta. “CAMS’ proven approach to operation and maintenance adds value to our assets safely and reliably. We are excited to work alongside their trusted team.”

CAMS offers a comprehensive range of maintenance services across all elements of BESS projects from modules through point of interconnection, 24/7 monitoring, and performance analytics. CAMS flexible scope delineation packages ensure the entire O&M scope is covered for both integrator and non-integrator deployed projects.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About esVolta

esVolta, LP is a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale energy storage projects across North America. The company’s portfolio of operational plus in construction projects totals about 1,500 megawatt hours of storage capacity, and the firm is developing a large pipeline of future storage projects. esVolta is backed by Generate Capital PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating company. Additional information about esVolta is available at www.esvolta.com.