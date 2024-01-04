KRM22 Announces Market Surveillance Contract Extension

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KRM22, a leading supplier of risk management software services, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year extension to an existing European based customer of its Market Surveillance product. This is the third extension with this particular customer, and the longest to date, showing the commitment and service levels provided by the KRM22.

Market abuse surveillance is an ongoing challenge for firms. The pandemic and a prevalent culture of remote working has engendered new and unique difficulties with monitoring market abuse, particularly insider trading. KRM22’s leading Market Surveillance solution provides compliance teams with the tools to combat the challenges of market abuse and helps them adhere to regulatory requirements.

Dan Carter, Chief Services Officer at KRM22, said:

“This extension is further proof of our ability to provide our customers with the services they require and to be their long-term risk partner. We are committed developing relationships with our entire client base, and look forward to delivering even better services to them in 2024 and beyond.”