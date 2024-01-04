Sinclair Expands Multicast Network Footprint in Top-Ten U.S. DMAs

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports, today announced network distribution agreements with CBS Television Stations to add Sinclair’s free over-the-air (OTA) national broadcast TV networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest to additional CBS affiliates beginning this week.

The expanded agreement positions Sinclair’s networks Comet and CHARGE! in CBS’s key channel slots in several of the country’s top-10 markets, adjacent to all five broadcast networks.

Comet, featuring sci-fi and fantasy entertainment franchises, is now available on the following CBS multicast stations:

New York WCBS - Channel 2.5

San Francisco KPIX - Channel 5.5

CHARGE!, with a lineup of high-profile police procedural dramas, is now available on the following CBS multicast stations:

Los Angeles KCAL - Channel 9.3

Chicago WBBM - Channel 2.5

Philadelphia KYW - Channel 3.5

Additionally, TBD. and The Nest receive significant distribution upgrades in several top-20 DMAs:

TBD., the free TV home of big stars and big comedy, with a lineup of ground-breaking, funny franchises, is now available on the following CBS multicast stations:

Miami WBFS – Channel 33.6

Philadelphia WPSG – Channel 57.2

San Francisco KPYX – Channel 44.2

The Nest, Sinclair’s newest network, delivers viewers ‘comfort food’ programming comprised of home-improvement, true-crime, factual reality series, and celebrity driven family shows. The Nest is now available on the following CBS multicast stations:

Los Angeles KCAL - Channel 9.2

San Francisco KPYX – Channel 44.4

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our networks’ distribution and the strengthening of our impactful partnership with CBS, showcasing our commitment to delivering compelling content to a broader audience across the US,” said Lee Schlazer, SVP, Distribution.

Throughout 2023, Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest were the fastest growing multicast networks in the country, +24%* from the prior year. The networks have benefitted from a continued investment in successful, proven programming, adding iconic franchises to the networks’ lineups, which will continue into 2024 and beyond.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

*Source: Nielsen L+SD P25-54 Total Day (M-Su/9am-3am) Imp, 2023 (through 12/17/23) vs 2022

Category: General