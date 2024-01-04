Spreading Holiday Joy: Swisslog Healthcare Donates 200 Toys to Pediatric Patients

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, organized a toy drive to benefit the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation (RMCHF), a local nonprofit organization focused on enhancing the quality of life for pediatric patients and their families. The more than 200 toys collected will support about 100 young patients and their families that RMCHF is currently working with. Swisslog Healthcare is committed to continually supporting its local community through volunteer initiatives and financial donations, demonstrated in a 3.5% increase in donations from last year.

“This substantial donation will help parents concentrate on getting their children healthy again rather than having to provide toys, which are an important part of childhood,” said Molly Bankston, Program Logistics Manager, RMCHF. “We really appreciate Swisslog Healthcare’s support of our mission to help our community’s children be healthy and happy.”

RMCHF is on a mission to ensure newborns, pediatric patients, and their families have the financial, nutritional, and emotional support they need during the most challenging moments in their lives. The toys gathered during the toy drive were delivered to the families on December 11, 2023.

“Our hearts go out to every child facing health challenges, especially during the holiday season. That’s why we continue to join forces with the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation to offer toys to young patients and their families, allowing them to prioritize their recovery above all else,” said Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare.

Swisslog Healthcare employees collected 200 toys during the drive that took place from November 6, 2023 - December 8, 2023. From its employees and customers to its community members, Swisslog Healthcare has a culture of commitment and innovation. For example, Swisslog Healthcare has a program called Lend a Hand that offers grants to employees facing unexpected medical challenges. Swisslog Healthcare also supports the community when disaster strikes, previously donating to causes such as the Marshall Fire Relief Fund.

To learn more about how you can support pediatric patients and their families, click the link here: https://rmchildren.org/give/.

About Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation:

Each year, Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation provides direct assistance to more than 10,000 pediatric patients and their families. Thousands of babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) receive precious donor human milk, children with serious medical conditions are matched with loving companion dogs, families will receive non-financial support in difficult times, and children in the hospital are comforted by a furry friend. We believe the world is better when neighbors support neighbors. Families never know when their child is going to be impacted by illness or injury, and when it happens, we’re here to help.

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.