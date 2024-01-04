Hyundai Mobis Selects Wind River Studio to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Development

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world's largest vehicle technology innovators and suppliers, has selected Wind River Studio to accelerate its software-defined vehicle development.

Hyundai Mobis and Wind River have been collaborating on a best-in-class software development infrastructure for next-generation mobility. The companies have been working closely to advance the development and delivery of automotive systems with Hyundai Mobis leveraging Wind River edge products, including Wind River Linux, VxWorks® real-time operating system, and system simulation for development and rapid prototyping with both simulated and real hardware-based environments, as well as new custom test infrastructures.

Building upon on this existing collaboration, Hyundai Mobis plans to expand the partnership between the two companies to realize the vision of the software-defined vehicle by utilizing Hyundai Mobis' pipeline built with Wind River Studio in continuous integration and continuous testing initiatives. Specifically, Hyundai Mobis will strengthen the DevSecOps process with Mobis Dev Studio, an innovative collaboration platform that provides a space-free cooperative development environment and enables continuous integration and continuous testing. It will enable Mobis to expand its own platform, which is being built to optimize software development and testing environments. Hyundai Mobis will employ key Wind River Studio components such as Virtual Lab, test automation, pipelines, and Web IDE, all within a cloud-native infrastructure to deliver a modernized development environment for an end-to-end lifecycle, including software development, deployment, and operation of central controller gateway and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

"We expect that this collaboration will lead to a global collaboration system that will improve scalability and efficiency for development in the ever-evolving automotive landscape," said Jung Soo-Kyung, executive vice president of Hyundai Mobis.

“Software is at the center of enabling the reality of a more connected and autonomous future,” said Avijit Sinha, president, Wind River. “Wind River Studio can help automotive leaders such as Hyundai Mobis achieve a modernized development framework across cloud and edge combined with advanced software lifecycle management capability to enable them to accelerate their innovation and carve a path to future success.”

Wind River Studio provides a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. It delivers a full lifecycle management platform for intelligent systems at cloud scale. Studio enables development workflows that reduce development costs and accelerate capabilities for building, testing, and deploying on the edge.

For more information about Wind River’s work in automotive visit www.windriver.com/solutions/automotive.

