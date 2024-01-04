KuCoin Labs Strategically Invests in DeMR, an MR Metaverse Infrastructure, to Further Support the Development of DePIN Track

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the incubator and investment arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, KuCoin Labs has gladly announced its strategic investment in DeMR, a decentralized Mixed Reality (MR) infrastructure network (MR-DePIN) built on the Solana Chain, marking the inception of a comprehensive collaboration in community operations and subsequent product development.

This collaboration not only reflects the recognition of the DePIN track by KuCoin Labs, but also highlights its profound understanding of the future development of the crypto industry.

"Future growth in the DePIN track will incentivize more providers to join in a self-reinforcing, long-term growth cycle. KuCoin Labs will support DeMR in its efforts to continue to achieve its key milestones" said Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs.

DeMR, integrating MR seamlessly, stands out with assets like Compass NFTs, Land NFTs, and Node License NFTs, fostering strong connections with DeMR ecology and amplifying real-world influence and economic value. KuCoin looks forward to thrive with DeMR, and unlock more opportunities collaboratively for user in the future.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

About KuCoin Labs

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

About DeMR

DeMR is a decentralized Mixed Reality (MR) infrastructure network (MR-DePIN) built on the Solana Chain. To find out more, visit http://www.demr.xyz/