NextDecade Announces $50 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility and $12.5 Million Interest Term Loan

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NextDecade LNG, LLC, has entered into a credit agreement with MUFG Bank, Ltd. as lender and administrative agent that provides for a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”) and a $12.5 million interest term loan (the “Interest Term Loan”).

Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility may be utilized for general corporate purposes, including development costs related to Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility. Borrowings under the Interest Term Loan may be utilized to pay interest expense, fees, and other expenses related to the Revolving Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and Interest Term Loan will bear interest at SOFR or the base rate plus an applicable margin as defined in the credit agreement.

The Revolving Credit Facility and the Interest Term Loan mature at the earlier of two years from the closing date or 10 business days after a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility. NextDecade expects the Revolving Credit Facility to provide meaningful liquidity and capital resources as the Company progresses toward a positive FID of Train 4.

NextDecade has started the front-end engineering and design (FEED) and EPC contract processes with Bechtel Energy Inc. for Train 4 and expects to finalize the EPC contract in the first half of 2024. The Company is progressing numerous discussions with potential buyers of LNG to provide commercial support for Train 4 and is targeting a positive FID of Train 4 in the second half of 2024.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America.

