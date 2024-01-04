Kenco Acquires The Shippers Group

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco, a leading North American third-party logistics company, proudly announces the acquisition of The Shippers Group, a Dallas-based third-party warehousing company. This strategic partnership adds to Kenco’s capabilities by providing increased capacity, broader geographic reach, and an expanded suite of services for the benefit of customers. Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Founded in 1901 as a regional warehousing company, The Shippers Group has evolved into a nationally recognized leader in the warehousing, co-packaging, fulfillment, and transportation management space. Its century-long legacy of strengthening supply chains through innovative solutions distinguishes the company as a reliable partner. The Shippers Group is led by majority owner and CEO Graham Swank and supported by a tenured leadership team committed to upholding the company’s collaborative, innovative, and growth-oriented culture.

“Kenco and The Shippers Group have highly complementary capabilities and share a culture of excellence,” said Denis Reilly, CEO of Kenco. “Together, we bolster the combined suite of capabilities with increased scale and reach in key growth markets, enabling us to capitalize on market momentum, while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers. I have long admired The Shippers Group’s management team and look forward to working together in the next chapter of their growth.”

The acquisition of The Shippers Group bolsters Kenco’s multi-client capabilities and North American presence through the addition of 3.8 million square feet of space across eight sites in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Kenco customers will benefit from access to The Shippers Group’s facilities, increased transportation capacity, as well as co-packaging know-how and processes.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in The Shippers Group’s journey to optimize supply chains for the benefit of our customers,” said Rob Doyle, President at The Shippers Group. “Kenco has built an exceptional platform from which to scale, and I am confident that our customers will welcome access to Kenco’s proven operating systems. Our alignment with Kenco’s culture, values, and commitment to innovation, coupled with Kenco’s infrastructure, positions us well to achieve new levels of performance and execute upon our growth opportunities.”

Scott Mayfield, Chief Administration Officer of Kenco, added, “We knew Shippers Group would be a fit from the start. We have had a long-standing relationship with their owners and key executives. This strategic partnership signifies a milestone for Kenco and The Shippers Group, combining our strengths to deliver even greater value to our customers and further excel in the dynamic logistics landscape.”

To learn more about Kenco, visit https://www.kencogroup.com/. To learn more about The Shippers Group, visit https://www.theshippersgroup.com/.

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs through connected solutions and to redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative solutions.

About The Shippers Group

The Shippers Group is a third-party warehouse company (3PL) focused on continuous improvement and keeping pace with dynamic supply chains to optimize our customer’s bottom line and deliver exceptional products to consumers. Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, they rely on their heritage ingrained with the values of integrity and hard work as a family owned company to move The Shippers Group to be an even more proficient 3PL provider and supply chain partner.