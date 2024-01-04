Southland Awarded RFK Bridge Rehab & Other New Projects Totaling $470 Million

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”) announced today that it has been awarded approximately $470 million of the following new awards which will be included in fourth quarter 2023 backlog:

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge rehab design-build project in New York, New York for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”). A Southland subsidiary, American Bridge Company, has approximately an 80% share in the joint venture awarded this contract. The scope of work includes rehabilitation of the East River suspended spans and anchorages, main cable dehumidification, replacement of the shared use path, replacement of the median barrier, miscellaneous deck repairs, and painting. American Bridge constructed the original bridge, formerly known as the Triborough Bridge, in 1936.

San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge main cable and suspender ropes rehab project in San Francisco, California for the California Department of Transportation through subsidiary, American Bridge Company. An American Bridge led joint venture completed construction of the Bay Bridge in 2014.

Cedar Crest Tunnel project in Dallas, Texas for the City of Dallas through subsidiary, Southland Contracting. The scope of work consists of installation of up to 84” of steel water pipe by tunnel.

Various water resource awards through subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

