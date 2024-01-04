Envision Healthcare Renews In-Network Agreement With Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, has executed a multiyear, statewide agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), the state’s largest customer-owned health insurer, to provide its commercial, Managed Medicare and Managed Medicaid members in Texas with in-network care provided by Envision clinicians.

The renewed agreement provides millions of BCBSTX members in Texas with in-network access to Envision physicians and advanced practice providers specializing in anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, neonatology, radiology, trauma and critical care.

“Our skilled and dedicated team of clinicians continue to innovate and advance the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Henry Howe, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. “We are pleased to build on our relationship with BCBSTX to address the evolving needs of the Texas community as it continues growing. We are committed to enhancing the health of the community, making sure patients can access the most clinically appropriate and affordable care when they need it.”

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare is a leading medical group that delivers physician and advanced practice provider services, primarily in the areas of emergency and hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, radiology/teleradiology and neonatology. Envision’s medical group offers a differentiated suite of clinical solutions on a national scale with a local understanding of our communities, creating value for health systems, payers, providers and patients. For additional information, visit www.envisionhealth.com.