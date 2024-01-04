Kestra Private Wealth Services Expands National Presence With Addition of Oklahoma-Based Buffalo Capital Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), today announced the addition of Buffalo Capital Management based in Enid, Oklahoma. This marks the first office Kestra PWS has opened in the state.

Led by Enid native, Will Gungoll, CFP®, with support from Administrative Relationship Manager Deena Timm, the firm’s personnel offer holistic, personalized financial planning that provides families, individuals, and small business owners with strategies to protect and grow their wealth, while also creating a lasting legacy.

“The independent model fosters an atmosphere of freedom that allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the clients we serve while providing a more sophisticated experience without the distractions of corporate interests,” said Gungoll. “Empowering advisor success is the linchpin of Kestra Private Wealth Services, and with the addition of Kestra’s back-office support and innovative technology, we are well-positioned to deliver a high-quality experience that meets the unique needs of the clients we serve and the tools necessary to grow our business.”

After exploring different paths to independence, Buffalo Capital Management aligned with Kestra PWS’ culture that empowers both financial professionals and client success.

“Will is an incredibly energized financial professional with a deep understanding of how service accelerates in an independent environment, and we’re honored to provide him with the freedom, flexibility, and support necessary to enhance the experience he and his team provide their clients,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “We look forward to empowering Will and more financial professionals with similar values and growth goals as we continue to expand the Kestra PWS footprint across the country.”

Gungoll chose the name Buffalo Capital Management to pay homage to his Native American heritage and the community he serves. With added tools and resources from Kestra PWS, the firm plans to continue to expand the offering of a sophisticated financial planning experience to more households in the community and surrounding areas.

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.