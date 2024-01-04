Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow for Faster, More Efficient Workflows

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Illinois-based Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center — which provides hand-to-shoulder, hip, knee, and spine care services — has selected the eClinicalWorks intelligent cloud EHR and healow cloud-based solutions to enhance patient care and streamline operations.

As the practice grows and expands its patient population, it is critical to increase efficiency and minimize administrative burden. With V12, the first multidimensional EHR, the specialty can use leading care technologies like eClinicalWorks Scribe®, which combines advanced healthcare IT with AI-driven voice-recognition software to make documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate.

“eClinicalWorks V12 offers increased flexibility and usability with advanced features like the floating toolbar, intuitive search capabilities, and keyboard shortcuts to make finding patient information efficient,” said Michael Palm, chief operation officer at Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center. “Scribe is very cost-efficient for our center; it offers our providers the flexibility to generate accurate and comprehensive progress notes with speech-to-text software helping them save time. Also, the healow patient engagement solutions will allow our providers and staff to save time on scheduling or routine follow-ups and spend more time with patients, leading to greater patient satisfaction.”

Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center has access to the comprehensive eClinicalWorks patient engagement and healow IT solutions, which include:

healow Insights®, which helps bridge the gap between payers and providers by providing users with comprehensive services to support value-based care delivery.

eClinicalMessenger, a tool that sends automated health reminders to save providers valuable time, allowing for more time with patients.

healow CHECK-IN™, a contactless check-in solution, which allows patients to spend less time in waiting rooms and more time with providers.

About Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center

In today’s changing health care environment, physician's responsibilities are changing, and treatment decisions are more complex. In many cases, a successful outcome may depend on early specialty referral. For patients and physicians seeking the advantage and care of an orthopaedic specialist, the Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center offers exactly what the referring physician is looking for. Premier Orthopaedic and Hand Center is dedicated to providing state-of-the art Hand to Shoulder, Hip & Knee care services to patients in Chicago’s Southland. For more information visit www.premierhand.com

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow®

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.