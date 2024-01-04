Roy Anderson Corp Awarded $80.7 Million New Residence Hall at Mississippi State University

GULFPORT, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp, has been awarded a project valued at approximately $80.7 million for the New Residence Hall at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. The project scope of work entails construction of a 155,000 square-foot, five-story residence hall on the Mississippi State University campus, which will include 400 beds, a dining hall, day spaces, offices and a storm shelter.

Work is expected to begin in February 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the spring of 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.