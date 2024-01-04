Make-A-Wish® Illinois Partners with the Network of Giving in Illinois

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Make-A-Wish Illinois today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the Network of Giving for the Illinois market.

A powerful hyper-local tool, the Network of Giving is a purpose-driven digital commerce platform that fosters community-minded movement by connecting local consumers and merchants to community organizations – all while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising.

“ We know that many of our supporters in communities across the state want to help the children we serve. With this incredible tool from the Network of Giving, we can connect our caring neighbors with Illinois children with critical illnesses in need of the optimism and hope a wish can bring,” said Stephanie Springs, CEO of Make-A-Wish Illinois. “ We are thrilled by this opportunity to further support wish children and the ability to partner with more local businesses.”

“ The Network of Giving is excited to work with Make-A-Wish Illinois,” stated David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. “ The Network of Giving is revolutionary technology with DNA that is founded on the core principles of service, accountability, and innovation to better the lives of those in the community. It is a digital solution that unites citizens, businesses, and community leaders in making impact.”

“ The Network of Giving enables merchants to sustain their business and empowers consumers to support those local merchants while enabling a seamless community movement that only asks everyone to do what they already do well today,” added Saalfrank.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois

Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 18,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. Make-A-Wish Illinois seeks to grant a wish to every child with an eligible condition because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. For information, visit wish.org/illinois

About the Network of Giving

The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce and is enabled by financial institutions, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses; triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no cost to the consumer.

The Network of Giving platform is powered by SMB4.0. It delivers marketing guidance for local businesses to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving business decisions through key analytics and real-time actionable insights. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com.