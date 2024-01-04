Kopin Corporation and MICLEDI Microdisplays Announce Agreement to Collaborate on microLED Displays for Next Generation Vision Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. & LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, and MICLEDI Microdisplays, a fabless semiconductor design and technology company developing microLED displays for Augmented Reality (AR), today announced a strategic agreement to work together to design, develop, and manufacture advanced microLED displays to provide a more immersive and information-rich AR experience for use in high-brightness light conditions.

The program will utilize MICLEDI’s unique CMOS production flow and Kopin’s superior backplane control and driving capabilities, along with its deep experience in manufacturing complete display systems, to create full color microLED displays integrated with an advanced CMOS technology node for high-performance defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical systems.

“The demand for AR solutions, particularly for defense programs, has never been higher as users desire more immersive and information-rich experiences,” said Bill Maffucci, senior vice president for Business Development and Strategy at Kopin. “MICLEDI’s microLED technology, combined with Kopin’s advanced backplane design capabilities, aims to create microLED displays that address the demanding needs of emerging applications without the deficiencies of current technologies.”

“We are pleased with Kopin’s adoption and co-development of our disruptive AR display technology in truly innovative system solutions,” said Sean Lord, CEO at MICLEDI. “To enable optimum microdisplays for AR, we believe MICLEDI has developed the world’s first solution for microLED manufacturing in a 300mm CMOS line, which allows integrating both controller ASIC and emitter module on a 300mm wafer in a highly efficient, high volume, and low-cost manufacturing flow. Unique solutions can be tailored to the particular requirements of each end-use system, making MICLEDI’s microLEDs manufactured in collaboration with Kopin’s backplane and system integration skills, applicable to a variety of specialized AR microdisplay systems.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for a broad range of market applications requiring ultra-compact displays. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing to enable compact monolithic AR displays with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

