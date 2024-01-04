Relias Announces Updated Partnership With Paycor To Help Healthcare Organizations Streamline Processes and Improve Administration.

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relias, the trusted education and workforce enablement partner to more than 11,000 healthcare and human service organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, announced today an updated partnership with Paycor, a leading HR software company.

Relias and Paycor’s new collaboration helps healthcare organizations improve many, often manual HR-related tasks. The new application programming interface (API) integration between the two platforms eases administrative burden and allows leadership and staff to better manage their businesses and dedicate more time to providing excellent care. With these data integration capabilities, employee demographic information added through Paycor’s systems will automatically be added to Relias’ platform to save clients time in administrative processes.

“Through our partnership with Relias, we’re providing the kind of seamless integration that enables a highly efficient onboarding process and eliminates time-consuming data entry between systems,” said Kelly Silverman, Director and Partner of Relationship Strategy at Paycor. “We’re dedicated to solving problems that help our customers make a difference, and our integration with Relias’ dynamic platform goes a long way in doing just that by helping healthcare organizations address some of the more pressing issues they face — like onboarding, recruiting, and retention.”

Many healthcare organizations struggle with basic recruiting, onboarding, and training tasks. Inefficient, time-consuming staffing processes often result in poor job satisfaction, leading to greater turnover rates. The increased interoperability between Relias and Paycor helps providers get more out of both offerings and enables them to quickly and efficiently embed new staff into their organizations.

“Paycor’s collaboration with Relias removes many of the barriers that stand in the way of organizations’ ability to manage their data more seamlessly and provide more efficient people management processes that help bolster recruiting and fight turnover,” said Seth Roy, Vice President of Product Management at Relias.

About Relias

Relias provides lifelong workforce enablement solutions for more than 11,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers use Relias solutions to attract and retain talent, elevate care quality and reduce risk with our technology, services, community, and expertise. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com, Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Relias Media — serves the entire healthcare community and shares a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.

About Paycor:

Paycor’s human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That’s why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.