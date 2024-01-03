Together Women’s Health Enters 2024 with Two Additional Michigan Affiliations

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together Women’s Health (“TWH” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed affiliations with both Somerset Gynecology & Obstetrics (“SOM”) and Mission Obstetrics and Gynecology (“MIS”), adding 11 providers and two locations to the TWH network. The affiliations represent the company’s sixth and seventh in Michigan, bringing total affiliations to fifteen. Together Women’s Health is a women’s health-focused management service organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of women’s health services in the U.S. TWH’s affiliate network consists of 15 practices with over 120 providers delivering women’s health services at over 30 locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Somerset Gynecology & Obstetrics, a leading women’s health, obstetrics, and gynecologic practice in Troy, Mich., is led by Drs. Mark Ohm, Beata Weiermiller, Jennifer Foley, and Steven Lefkowitz. Mission Obstetrics and Gynecology in Warren, Mich., an all-female women’s health practice, is led by Drs. Stephanie Paluda, Kristen Wuckert, Caprice McGrail, Catherine Pokropek and Melissa Bayci. Both practices are affiliated with Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, a top-ranked hospital in U.S. News & World Report.

“Somerset Gynecology & Obstetrics is committed to delivering excellent care to all our patients, and this partnership will amplify our efforts,” said Dr. Steven Lefkowitz, partner of Somerset Gynecology & Obstetrics. “In light of the ongoing shifts in healthcare, it is crucial for us to stay ahead to ensure the continued delivery of excellent care to all our patients.”

“Partnering with TWH will give us a stronger voice in the business of health care and create growth opportunities to offer our patients more services, such as expanding our in-office imaging and other ancillary care opportunities,” shared Dr. Stephanie Paluda, partner of Mission Obstetrics and Gynecology. “We are excited to join a team that believes in enhancing health care for women.”

“We are thrilled to see the momentum as our network continues growing by affiliating with additional leading and high-quality practices built upon reputations of clinical quality and patient-focused care,” said Anthony Ahee, CEO of Together Women’s Health. “I am confident that these practices will greatly benefit from TWH's resources and allow them to continue providing women with the highest quality healthcare. We are excited to welcome our new partners to the Together Women’s Health family.”

This affiliation is another step in Together Women’s Health’s strategy to be the most trusted name in women’s health. To learn more about a partnership with Together Women’s Health, visit togetherwomenshealth.com or contact us at partner@togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Together Women’s Health

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Together Women’s Health (“TWH”) is a women’s health management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of obstetricians and gynecologists. TWH, recently named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, supports its affiliated practices and physician partners throughout multiple states with strategic guidance, administrative resources (including revenue cycle management, marketing, human resources, finance, accounting, and IT), operational expertise and capital, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. TWH is building a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture. For more information about Together Women’s Health, please visit togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the fourth consecutive year in 2023, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly investor. Shore has also consistently been recognized by PitchBook for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in established, successful private companies with premier management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.