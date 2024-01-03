NEXT Golf Tour and ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour Announce Partnership

VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NEXT Golf Tour Powered by Trackman announced today a partnership with the ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour to provide exciting new opportunities for elite female players to advance their professional golf careers.

“ This is what NEXT is all about — real opportunity,” said Trackman CEO and Co-founder Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen. “ We could not be more proud of this partnership, which opens a new path for the talented women golfers on our tour to pursue their professional golf dreams.

“ Creating more opportunities for women has been a key focus for the NEXT Golf Tour from the beginning, and we’re eager to work closely with the ANNIKA WAPT to make that happen.”

When the calendar turned to 2024, the Women’s All Pro Tour became the ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour — signifying the launch of its strategic alliance with World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam. The primary goals of the ANNIKA WAPT are to provide mentoring, a highly competitive tournament setting, and more opportunities to reach the next level.

As part of the cross-tour partnership, the highest-ranked female player after Season 2 of the NEXT Golf Tour will receive the ANNIKA WAPT Wildcard, which includes membership to the new tour ($650 value) and free entry to three ANNIKA WAPT events ($1,800 value) during the 2024 season. At the season’s end, the top five points winners on the ANNIKA Race To Stage II automatically advance to Stage II of LPGA Qualifying and earn conditional playing rights on the Epson Tour the following season.

As a part of the partnership, the ANNIKA WAPT will award free entries to two deserving female players for each of the next four NEXT Golf Tour events this season (Rounds 3–6). The names will be released before each NEXT Golf Tour round.

This program is exclusive to the ANNIKA WAPT in the USA. If the top-ranked NEXT female does not accept the ANNIKA WAPT Wildcard, it will be offered to the next highest-ranked female golfer. The Wildcard is only available to those players finishing in the top five on the NEXT Golf Tour Order of Merit.

“ Trackman has been a great partner since we launched the Women’s All Pro Tour in 2019 and continues to provide our members access to the best launch monitor technology in the game,” said ANNIKA WAPT Founder Gary DeSerrano. “ The NEXT Golf Tour provides players with the playing opportunity to earn significant prizes. We are happy to extend this partnership to the NEXT Golf Tour and offer the best female on the NEXT Golf Tour an opportunity to compete on the ANNIKA Women's All Pro Tour.”

ABOUT THE NEXT GOLF TOUR

The NEXT Golf Tour Powered by Trackman is a series of mixed-field professional golf competitions played indoors on Trackman simulators worldwide. NEXT was founded by Trackman in 2023 to provide elite players an opportunity to earn income and develop their brands as professional golfers. During its inaugural season, 994 players from 41 countries competed in six 18-hole stroke play tournaments for a combined purse of $876,100. Men and women compete straight-up from different tee boxes, and in-round side games worth $20,000 per round provide all players with another level of competition and earning potential. Learn more and follow the live leaderboards all season long at NEXTGolfTour.com.

ABOUT THE ANNIKA WOMEN’S ALL PRO TOUR

Established in 2019 and rebranded for 2024, the ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour represents one of the best development opportunities for female golf professionals to hone their competitive skills while preparing for a life on the Epson and LPGA Tours. Through its partnership with the LPGA’s Epson Tour, the ANNIKA WAPT provides weekly opportunities for players to earn exemptions to select Epson Tour events. At the end of each season, the top five points winners on the ANNIKA Race To Stage II earn advancement directly to Stage II of LPGA qualifying.

The ANNIKA WAPT conducts 72-hole professional tournaments with a full week of activities to emulate an Epson Tour or LPGA Tour event, including media day, pro-ams, sponsor-player parties, and clinics. The tour is designed to encourage its athletes' physical and mental growth on and off the course.

Follow the ANNIKA WAPT online at www.wapt.golf, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT TRACKMAN

Proudly based in Vedbæk, Denmark, Trackman is the world’s leading developer of radar tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The iconic Trackman 4 launch monitor — aka “the little orange box” — is trusted by elite players, coaches, equipment manufacturers and clubfitters to provide ultra-precise data on virtually every aspect of club motion and ball flight. Trackman Range and indoor golf simulator solutions bring our tour-proven technology to the masses, featuring the best practice, virtual golf and entertainment software in the industry. Trackman is the official provider of club and ball tracking and tracing data to the PGA Tour for broadcast on TV and digital platforms. Learn more at Trackman.com.