SAIC to Support the U.S. Navy’s Hypersonics Advanced Concepts and Strategic Missions Programs

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a $63 million contract from the U.S. Navy to support hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic mission solutions for the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, Ind., Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW).

“Every day, SAIC provides expertise in systems integration and delivery solutions in support of the U.S. Navy’s strategic priorities,” said Barbara Supplee, senior vice president, Navy Business Group at SAIC. “We look forward to furthering the full lifecycle of research and development, technology maturation, test and evaluation and eventually the insertion of next-generation technology for hypersonics through our work at the Navy’s Crane facility and other key performance locations.”

Under the new contract, SAIC will enhance hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic missions focused on next-generation systems, subsystems, components, features and technologies to include Hardware-in-the-Loop (HWIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SWIL) simulations, manufacturing techniques and other strategic mission areas.

SAIC’s continuing support to NSWC Crane will also include developing unique test capabilities, assessing and addressing technology gaps, recommending requirements and solutions for hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic mission areas, identifying critical enabling technologies and assessing a technology’s suitability for specific applications including flight qualification. SAIC will assist SSP and NSWC Crane in driving quick-reaction analysis and rapid engineering principals across Department of Defense hypersonic advanced concepts and strategic mission initiatives to enable continued technological superiority.

Additional support by SAIC will include developing improvements to leading-edge technologies, including new technical approaches and opportunities for technology transfer and integration, as well as inserting, enhancing, modernizing and sustaining state of the art hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic mission technologies to keep pace with continually emerging and evolving threats.

For more information on SAIC’s work in systems integration and delivery, visit https://www.saic.com/what-we-do/mission-support/systems-integration-and-delivery

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.