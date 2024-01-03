RecNation, Camping World & Good Sam enter into a unique marketing agreement that will allow more people to spend time with their families touring the country’s spectacular natural wonders

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), the leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced an exclusive marketing arrangement with Camping World & Good Sam which further expands RecNation’s leading position in the marine and recreational vehicle storage industry.

Gary Wojtaszek, Founder & Chief Camper of RecNation, commented, “We are excited about partnering with Camping World and Good Sam, two of the largest and most well-known brands in the RV industry and look forward to delivering exceptional value to their customer base with the ability and convenience to easily store their RVs in specially designed, professionally managed facilities across the country.” Wojo continued, “This agreement also enables our 14,000+ customers to take advantage of all that Camping World and Good Sam have to offer at greatly reduced rates, creating a win-win for both companies and our customers.” Will Colling, Executive Vice President of Good Sam Enterprises, added, “This marks an important evolution of our Membership benefits as we continue our journey of launching the industry’s first comprehensive loyalty program.”

As the largest institutional storage platform, RecNation provides significant economies of scale to a very fragmented asset class demonstrating the tremendous need for secure and professionally managed storage options for recreational vehicles and boats. The company continues to innovate and expand its product and service offerings to enhance their customers’ experience and the partnership with Camping World & Good Sam is just another service the company will provide to its customers along with RecResale which allows customers to sell their RVs, RecExec which allows other RV real estate storage property owners to outsource their management to RecNation, and RecRental which allows customers to rent their RVs out to other customers for profit.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds, and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception a few years ago, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint to 57 locations across six states to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services with over 200 locations across the US. It has built a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy and along with their Good Sam Brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. The company builds long-term value for its customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV.

RecNation partnered with WOJO Capital Partners, LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a private investment management firm to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine storage enthusiasts across the nation.