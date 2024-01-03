Verint Secures $49 Million Contract to Increase CX Automation for Leading Healthcare Company

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the booking of a contract valued at more than $49 million from a leading U.S. healthcare company to increase customer experience (CX) automation in their customer operations.

“We are pleased to receive this strong endorsement of our differentiated open platform and CX Automation strategy. Earlier this year, we announced our next generation, AI-powered open platform. This large contract, which includes the deployment of more than 12 AI-powered bots, is another proof-point that our differentiated open platform is gaining momentum along with our ability to monetize our strong AI capabilities,” says Verint’s Dan Bodner, chief executive officer.

Verint’s Open Platform is designed with artificial intelligence (AI) and data at its core to orchestrate the new workforce of people and AI-powered bots working together seamlessly. Today, the Verint Open Platform enables brands to deploy more than 35 AI-powered bots at their own pace. Rather than continuing to hire more people, brands can now leverage the Verint Open Platform to augment the human workforce and create additional work capacity and elevated customer experiences.

Bodner added, “The Verint Platform is completely open to make it easy for large customers to rapidly deploy AI innovation with no disruption to their workforce or to their customers. Like many other consumer-centric industries, leading healthcare companies are seeking an AI-powered open platform to delight their customers and deliver strong business outcomes.”

The healthcare company contract, which was on Verint’s fiscal fourth quarter roadmap, has a five-year term and includes new Verint solutions as well as an expansion of existing solutions already deployed by the customer. As part of the contract, Verint will deploy 12 of its AI-powered bots such as: Real-Time Coaching Bots, Quality Bots, and the Interaction Wrap-up Bot, Agent Virtual Assistant Bot, Data Insights Bot, and Intent Discovery Bot.

