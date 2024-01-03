Komar Acquires NexGen Municipal Inc.

GROVEPORT, Ohio & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced that it has acquired NexGen Municipal Inc. (“NexGen”), a leading provider of municipal equipment solutions and systems that reduce the lifecycle operation cost of municipal services.

“With a shared vision of delivering value and efficiencies to the waste and recycling industry, our longstanding relationship with NexGen has evolved into a true strategic partnership,” said Mark Koenig, Komar’s President and CEO. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished together with Doug, Bill, and the NexGen team and look forward to expanding the Komar business with their experience, expertise, and broader municipal offering.”

“We are very excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for NexGen by expanding the business with Komar,” said Doug Vanderlinden, NexGen’s Co-Owner and President. “We have been proud to promote Komar’s family of products, which continue to represent the highest quality and lowest cost of ownership on the market.”

About Komar

Headquartered in Groveport, OH, Komar is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems. Komar started by specializing in auger processing technology but now provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, including balers (vertical and horizontal), compactors (auger, stationary, self-contained), industrial shredders, continuous feed systems, flatteners, dewatering systems, and organic separation presses. Established in 1977, Komar's products enable its customers to improve their processing of waste streams (e.g., corrugate, wood, e-waste, organics, mixed waste) while reducing their carbon footprint and their transportation, energy, maintenance, and labor costs.

About NexGen

NexGen provides productivity solutions for municipal and industrial organizations. NexGen’s offerings are designed to provide maximum efficiency, with minimum life cycle operating costs. NexGen is driven to be a premier provider of municipal and industrial equipment in North America.