TRexBio Announces a First Option Was Exercised by Partner under Immunology Discovery Collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRex Bio, Inc. (“TRexBio”), a biotechnology company decoding human tissue immune biology to create revolutionary therapeutics, today announced that Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine has exercised the first of its options for an exclusive license to develop and commercialize a program arising out of the parties’ collaboration. TRexBio announced the research collaboration focusing on the discovery of novel targets for immunology and inflammation in January 2022. In connection with the exercise of this option, TRexBio has earned a milestone payment and may be entitled to additional milestone and royalty payments as the program advances.

Under their collaboration, the companies leveraged TRexBio’s proprietary Deep Biology Platform with a focus on modulating regulatory T cell (Treg) response to discover and advance targets that may play a role in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disease. TRexBio’s Deep Biology Platform combines high resolution sequencing of human tissues, cutting-edge computational biology tools, and scalable translational biology assay systems into an optimized workflow, all of which enables efficient discovery and functional characterization of unique tissue-enriched targets.

“We are delighted that our collaboration has delivered several promising targets and that Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine has exercised its first option for one,” said Laura Berner, Chief Operating Officer of TRexBio. “This success further validates the power of our platform to produce scientifically attractive programs. Alongside our productive pharma collaborations, we remain focused on advancing our own pipeline of programs with the goal of bringing durable clinical benefit to patients suffering from immune mediated diseases.”

TRexBio focuses on the pharmacological modulation of Tregs to restore homeostasis in the tissue at the site of inflammation. The company’s lead program, TRB-061, is an agonist designed to preferentially augment tissue Treg for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company anticipates advancing the program into the clinic in the first half of 2025 and will nominate its next wholly-owned development candidate in 2024.

About TRexBio

TRexBio is a biotechnology company leveraging cutting edge computational biology tools, a focus on human tissue, and expertise in immunobiology to develop revolutionary therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases. Our powerful Deep Biology platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes to identify and characterize novel targets for therapeutic intervention. Leveraging this platform, we are building a broad portfolio of novel therapies that modulate the immune system to restore human tissue immune homeostasis. TRexBio was founded and seed funded by SV Health Investors in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more info, visit www.trex.bio.