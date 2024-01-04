Tetra Tech Wins $24 Million USAID Biodiversity and Ecosystem Conservation Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $24 million, single-award contract to preserve biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and enhance community livelihoods in Cambodia.

Through the USAID Conserve Activity, Tetra Tech’s climate experts will support Cambodian partners to protect critical ecosystems using a community-led natural resource management approach. We will partner with local communities to conduct robust and transparent monitoring using mobile data collection tools to combat illegal logging and wildlife poaching.

Our technical specialists will support USAID Conserve to implement innovative programs that stimulate economic growth and promote climate-smart, community-based enterprises, including ecotourism. Tetra Tech climate finance experts will develop long-term sustainable solutions such as blue carbon credit programs in flooded forests and coastal areas in partnership with the Royal Government of Cambodia, conservation organizations, and the private sector.

“Healthy and sustainable forests and ecosystems provide essential climate and economic resiliency for communities and nations in the face of climate change,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to use our data-driven, Leading with Science® approach to support USAID in providing environmentally sustainable development solutions and helping Cambodia reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development.

