PIC Group Renewed as Halifax County Biomass Plant Operator

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOVEC Energy Production Halifax County Biomass, a South Boston Energy company, has renewed the Operation and Maintenance Agreement (O&M Agreement) with PIC Group for the Halifax County 49.9MW biomass power station through 2026. Under the terms of the O&M Agreement, PIC Group will be fully responsible for day-to-day operation and maintenance services of the biomass power station, located in Halifax County, Virginia that uses wood waste as a feedstock to provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 16,000 households.

“PIC has done a great job managing the operations and maintenance of the 49.9 MW biomass power station over the past 5 1/2 years and given this, NOVEC recently renewed the contract for an additional 3 years,” Michael Davis HCB Fuel Procurement and Plant Operations Manager, said. “We are proud to be partnered with PIC Group.”

“At PIC Group, we strive to assure the high-level performance of each power plant we manage,” said Frank Avery, President, and CEO at PIC Group. “The renewal of our service agreement with NOVEC Energy Production Halifax County Biomass is evidence of our ongoing success.”

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries. PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP). For more information, please visit www.picgroupinc.com.

About NOVEC

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) is a customer-owned and locally based distribution system that provides electricity to more than 180,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Virginia. For more than 70 years, NOVEC and its predecessor organizations have provided electricity and energy services to homes throughout Northern Virginia. For more information, please visit www.novec.com.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.