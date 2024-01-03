Legend Biotech Announces Closing of License Transaction for Certain CAR-T Therapies Targeting DLL3

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, closed its previously announced exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis) for certain Legend Biotech chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) cell therapies targeting Delta-like ligand protein 3 (DLL3), including Legend Biotech’s existing autologous CAR-T cell therapy candidate, LB2102 (NCT05680922).1 Under the terms of the license agreement closed today, Legend Biotech will receive a $100 million upfront cash payment.

