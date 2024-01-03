Sonendo Partners With BEST for Dentistry to Continue Expanding Access to the Innovative GentleWave® Procedure

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc. (OTCQX: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced a partnership agreement with BEST for Dentistry, a dental services company focused on leveling the playing field for independent dental practices. The goal of this strategic alliance is to expand access to the GentleWave Procedure, which offers a less invasive and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy, by making it available in more dental practices across the country.

BEST for Dentistry is committed to empowering clinicians to take their practices to the next level by improving efficiency, increasing profitability and delivering better patient care. This is in line with Sonendo’s mission to leverage innovative technology to simplify and improve the root canal procedure process for doctors, their staff and their patients.

“BEST is excited to partner with Sonendo to bring the GentleWave System to our member practices,” stated BEST Partner and COO Walt Gramley. “Sonendo supports BEST’s mission of bringing high-quality, high-value products to independent dentists in support of their clinical independence and superior patient care.”

With easy access to the GentleWave System, BEST for Dentistry members can now significantly elevate their root canal treatment offerings and further differentiate their practices.

“We know that industry-leading group purchasing organizations (GPOs) like BEST for Dentistry are at the forefront of the intersection between technology and dentistry,” said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo. “We look forward to seeing more clinicians implement and adopt the GentleWave System to streamline their workflows and improve the patient experience with reduced post-operative pain and fast healing.”

A testament to Sonendo’s commitment to expanding access to the GentleWave Procedure, this news comes shortly after the Company announced strategic partnership agreements with two endodontic dental service organizations (DSOs) in October 2023.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave® System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave® System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO® Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and cone beam computed tomography imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave® System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave® System, visit www.gentlewave.com/doctor.