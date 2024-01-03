Great Speech and Bennie Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Virtual Speech Therapy for Members of All Ages

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a leader in virtual speech therapy, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bennie, a global employee benefits platform designed to make benefits more accessible and easy to understand. From the comfort of home and via a simple internet connection, Bennie members can access the expertise and services of the Great Speech national network of 200+ licensed Speech and Language Pathologists to effectively address communication challenges associated with:

Alzheimer’s & dementia-related skill loss

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Cognitive communication disorders

Head and neck cancers

Hearing loss

Language and articulation disorders

Parkinson's disease

Stroke and Aphasia rehabilitation

Stuttering

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Voice disorders

and more.

"This partnership extends the value of our services to the thousands of Bennie members, bringing a transformative healthcare solution that is not only convenient and flexible, offering nights and weekend sessions, but also overcomes the challenges of traveling to in-person sessions,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon, M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech.

By accessing Great Speech’s nationwide network, patients are matched with the most experienced speech therapist for their specific needs – removing geographical barriers to accessing care and accelerating progress.

"Our collaborative partnership with Great Speech represents a shared commitment to breaking down barriers for our members to access virtual care of high-value,” says Ronelle Lichman, director of partnerships, Bennie. “We encourage our members to take full advantage of this opportunity, which improves communication skills, enhances school and work performance, and results in better quality of life.”

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. For more information, please visit www.greatspeech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Bennie

Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more.

The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.