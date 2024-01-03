Utah Valley University Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve More Than 40,000 Students With Accessible Course Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utah Valley University, an integrated university and community college that serves more than 40,000 students at multiple campuses, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility of digital media and course content and to drive inclusivity for its diverse student body.

The institution was seeking an alternative accessibility Platform that would provide a familiar experience for instructors and students, but that offered more robust tools, simplified and efficient workflows, and the ability to address accessibility across the digital landscape, including on internal and external websites, all in a single platform. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Canvas. It provides an accessibility gauge and enables content creators to pinpoint and correct issues as content is created. In addition, instructors will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to web pages.

“With YuJa Panorama, institutions of all sizes get an all-in-one solution that helps course designers and instructors create accessible content from the start,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for instructors and students to see the power of the platform in creating a more equitable and inclusive learning environment.”

Utah Valley University is part of the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN), a facilitating consortium that purchases on behalf of Utah’s higher education institutions. The consortium signed a Master Service Agreement that enables institutions to license the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform at a predictable cost and through a simplified procurement process.

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY

Utah Valley University is the largest public university in the state of Utah, and one of a few in the nation offering a dual-mission model that combines the rigor and richness of a first-rate teaching university with the openness and vocational programs of a community college. The unique model, which focuses on student success, engaged learning, rigorous academic programs, and faculty-mentored research, is transforming higher education by making it more affordable and accessible to students of all backgrounds.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.