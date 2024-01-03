DoseMe Amplifies Presence in Turkey via Distribution and Reseller Agreement with Primum Pharma

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software for therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, today announces its expansion into the Turkey market by naming Primum Pharma as its exclusive reseller and distribution partner.

This strategic alliance translates into significant growth opportunities for DoseMe and Primum, with solutions to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. This partnership also sets the stage to expand model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) in new regional territories.

“The rise in precision medicine is driving the need for therapeutic drug monitoring solutions and we are thrilled to bring Turkey-based hospitals and specialty healthcare facilities access to DoseMe’s platform,” said Burak Ergenoğlu, General Manager of Primum Pharma. “Not only in patient care, but drug development and delivery is shifting to customized dosing to maximize the benefits of new therapies.”

Primum Pharma was founded in 2018 with the mission to provide strategic partnership solutions to multinational pharmaceutical companies in Turkey, CEE and EMEA markets. Through its regional market access and management consultancy, Primum Pharma is the official distributor of companies including Catalysis Spain, Bluecap, Glizigen and Retorna brands in the Turkish market.

For DoseMe, this partnership represents an essential part of its ongoing expansion strategy. "We’re thrilled to embark on this distribution and reseller partnership with Primum to further penetrate new territories that are ready to adopt precision dosing," said Paul Edwards, CEO at DoseMe. "Our mutual commitment to excellence and patient-focused solutions aligns perfectly, making this collaboration an exciting step forward for our companies and the industry as a whole."

Awareness around precision dosing to resolve risk factors in patience with infectious disease is on the rise and DoseMe is at the forefront of innovation. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) has evolved as an important tool to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. In particular, critically ill patients are at the highest risk and often suffer from infections caused by less susceptible bacteria. Greater recognition of the benefits of Model-informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software for enhancing TDM and dosing precision necessitates thorough validation of models and reassessment of current workflows.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories.