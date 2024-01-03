Television Academy Announces Corporate Partners for the 75th Emmy® Awards Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Academy announced today its official roster of new and returning Corporate Partners for the 75th Emmy® Awards season, which includes Drybar®, FIJI® Water, Franciacorta, Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, PEOPLE®, The Ritz-Carlton and United Airlines®.

For the first time, Johnnie Walker will serve as the Official Spirits Partner of the 75th Emmy Awards season, presenting a curated selection of Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails. Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton is partnering with the Academy as its Official Hotel Partner this season, welcoming Emmys guests to Los Angeles for the biggest night in television!

Drybar is the Official Haircare Partner of the 75th Emmy Awards season. Known for their professional blowouts and extensive line of quality products, tools, and accessories, Drybar will be debuting two new finishing products to help Emmy attendees lock in their style and look their best for every show-stopping moment. Drybar will provide their services to nominees and winners with touch up stations on the red carpet, in the media center and at the Governors Gala.

FIJI Water is proud to be the Official Water Partner of the 75th Emmy Awards season, returning for the 10th consecutive year. As the Emmys celebrate this milestone anniversary, the No. 1 premium imported water bottle brand in the U.S. will keep award show attendees hydrated with Earth’s Finest Water in its iconic 500mL bottles made from 100% recycled plastic. FIJI cannot think of a better way to celebrate this auspicious year than with the friends and supporters of the Television Academy, applauding a year of achievements on and off camera.

Franciacorta is the name of a wine, a method and a region located in the north of Italy, which has mastered the art of creating harmony between ancient knowledge and technology. Throughout the 75th Emmy Awards season, Franciacorta is providing numerous varietals of sparkling wines from the region’s finest wineries, produced with second fermentation in the bottle. Thanks to a production method regulated by strict and scrupulous standards, these sparkling wines have become synonymous with quality and were the first ones to have obtained Italy’s DOCG recognition in 1995. Celebrating its third Emmy season partnership, Franciacorta toasts the power of television and its brightest stars.

Johnnie Walker will celebrate the outstanding achievements in television as the Official Spirits Partner of the 75th Emmys season. With a commitment to inspire progress through the “Keep Walking” mantra, Johnnie Walker raises a toast to the bold steps taken by those in the industry who continue to shape and move culture forward for all. Johnnie Walker will mark the occasion with a curated selection of four signature Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails expertly crafted by DIAGEO Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly. These exclusive cocktails and mocktails will be presented at Emmys events throughout the season.

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, located in Paso Robles, California, is the Official Wine Partner for the 75th Emmy Awards season. Known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES ® blend, JUSTIN is also the No. 1 luxury Cabernet Sauvignon in the nation. JUSTIN will pour from its exceptional wine portfolio during the 75th Emmy Awards season, including the Governors Gala. As a special gift, winners announced at the live telecast will receive a custom bottle of ISOSCELES ®, exclusively offered within the “Winner’s Circle” at the Governors Gala. JUSTIN is proud to celebrate the ever-evolving television space with this year’s winners, nominees and guests.

PEOPLE is returning for the 18th year as the Official Entertainment Magazine Partner of the 75th Emmys season. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live will stream a live pre-show counting down to the 75th Emmys telecast, hosted by Entertainment Weekly's Editor-in-Chief, Patrick Gomez and PEOPLE’s Editor-at-Large, Janine Rubenstein. The livestream will feature interviews with nominees as they arrive on the red carpet as well as commentary around this year's awards. The show will be available to stream on people.com; ew.com; and PEOPLE and EW’s social platforms YouTube, Facebook and X.

The Ritz-Carlton believes in the transformative power of travel and has set the standard for global luxury hospitality with more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories worldwide. Through legendary service and thoughtfully tailored experiences in unmatched destinations, you leave The Ritz-Carlton better than when you arrived – with enriched memories and a renewed sense of self. As the Official Hotel Partner of the 75th Emmy Awards season, The Ritz-Carlton will join the Television Academy in celebrating the talented artists and television professionals who have inspired audiences around the world.

United Airlines proudly kicks off its 24-year partnership with the Television Academy as the Official Airline and longest-standing partner for the historic 75th Emmy Awards season. From the heart of Chicago, their hometown, United Airlines is proud to transport the iconic Emmy statuettes to the star-filled event in Los Angeles. Within the United for Business portfolio, the airline has redefined the travel experience for production and entertainment studios, offering perks like reduced airfare, special discounts on equipment, airport escort services and a dedicated 24/7 entertainment support desk. Elevating the journey for all passengers, United is investing in hundreds of new aircraft that offer expanded overhead bin space, seatback entertainment in every seat and Bluetooth connectivity.

For more information about these sponsors, visit drybar.com, fijiwater.com, franciacorta.wine, johnniewalker.com, justinwine.com, people.com, ritzcarlton.com and united.com.

The 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, (5:00-8:00 PM PST/8:00-11:00 PM EST) on FOX and will also be available the next day on Hulu.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.