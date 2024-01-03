Pitney Bowes and PackageHub© Launch National ‘No-Box/No-Label’ Returns Drop-off Network

~50% of US population is within 10 miles of a new drop-off network location, with hundreds of new locations launching in the coming months. (Graphic: Business Wire)

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced along with PackageHub, the second-largest franchise system of retail shipping stores in the U.S., the launch of a returns drop-off network that will enable no-box and no-label returns at nearly 1,000 convenient locations, with hundreds more launching soon, across the country—at no additional cost to retailers or consumers. Ecommerce brands who already use Pitney Bowes returns service and its platform partners will immediately have access to the drop-off network, with no additional integration required. This launch augments the existing network of 30,000 postal locations where currently Pitney Bowes offers no-label returns.

“Ecommerce returns are among the fastest-growing costs for retailers—costs that are sure to increase given the historic levels of online shopping we’ve seen this holiday,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “We have the longest-standing ecommerce returns service in the industry—and now, with the launch of this network with our partner, PackageHub, we have access to their network of premium drop-off locations across the US, making this the most comprehensive returns service, capable of lowering the cost of returns while simultaneously improving the consumer experience.”

“By aligning with Pitney Bowes, we are poised to deliver a premium returns experience to both merchants and consumers through PackageHub Returns, ensuring a mutually beneficial outcome,” said Brandon Gale, CEO of PackageHub. “The Pitney Bowes’ returns approach seamlessly complements our strategic vision, and we eagerly welcome them in the PackageHub family. We believe this partnership offers an incredible value-add to our ever-increasing network of PackageHub store owners.”

New returns drop-off network a win-win for retailers and consumers

Reduced Exceptions during Processing

No-label returns using a QR code have shown up to 30% reduction in exceptions versus packages labeled by consumers. Every exception can streamline the return processing costs for the retailer and expedite customer refunds.

Reduction of Fraud

No-box returns reduce the likelihood of incorrect or invalid items being returned—often a tactic employed by fraudsters. According to Pitney Bowes most recent BOXpoll retailer survey almost 40% of online retailers say that returns fraud is one of their top challenges.

Increased consumer convenience

With the growth of online shopping since the COVID pandemic, consumers increasingly see returns drop-off locations as a convenience, especially for the nearly one-third of consumers who do not have a place to securely leave packages at home for carrier pickup.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About PackageHub Business Centers©

Established in 2019, PackageHub Business Centers has rapidly grown into the second-largest franchise system of retail shipping stores and business centers in the United States. Boasting an expansive network of nearly 1,000 locations nationwide and growing, PackageHub stands as a testament to innovation within non-traditional franchise models. Comprised of independent retail shipping store owners, the national store network is dedicated to delivering fast and friendly mail and parcel services, providing outstanding service and convenience in neighborhoods across America. For more information, visit www.PackageHub.net.