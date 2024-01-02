Xponential Fitness Fuels Japan Expansion with Master Franchise Agreement for Pure Barre and YogaSix

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Japan for Pure Barre and YogaSix with Sunpark Co. Ltd., their current Master Franchisee for StretchLab. Sunpark has committed to open a minimum of 50 Pure Barre and Yoga Six franchised studios in Japan. This deal brings Xponential’s brand count in Japan to seven, the largest count of brands outside of North America, following previous agreements for Club Pilates, CycleBar, Rumble, AKT, and StretchLab.

The Master Franchise Agreement with Sunpark follows their recent launch of StretchLab, with their first location opening in Tokyo in July 2023. Sunpark is a multi-brand operator and global franchisor of more than 100 restaurants, entertainment concepts, and fitness centers in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and the United States, Sunpark has significant real estate and development experience which is expected to greatly benefit the growth of the Xponential Fitness brands.

“Xponential looks forward to continued strong growth in Japan with the planned 2024 launch of Pure Barre and YogaSix with our valued Master Franchisee Sunpark Co. Ltd.,” said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer of Xponential Fitness. “Sunpark’s track record of expansion in Japan and Asia with multiple restaurant brands blends well with Xponential’s extensive experience in boutique fitness. We are excited to expand into a new, multi-brand relationship with Sunpark.”

Sunpark is led by founder and CEO Ken Takagi, a respected entrepreneur who has now set his sights on the wellness space. “The fitness and wellness sector is still in its infancy in Japan,” says Takagi. “We believe the time is right to build on our successful launch of StretchLab by introducing Pure Barre and YogaSix to the market and continue tapping into the strong consumer demand for health, wellness and fitness.”

The agreement marks the first expansion of Pure Barre into Asia and the continued expansion of Xponential Fitness brands globally. The company now has eight of its brands’ studios operating or in development in 23 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Specifically for YogaSix, Xponential signed their first international agreement for YogaSix earlier this year, for Germany with their existing Master Franchisee of Club Pilates in Germany. The brand has almost 200 studios open globally and Pure Barre has 640+ studios open globally.

For more information about Xponential Fitness and to learn more about its various franchise opportunities, visit www.xponential.com.

About Pure Barre

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2023, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com to learn more.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 22 additional countries. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.