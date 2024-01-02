Quill Awarded New OMNIA Partners Contract, Expanding Commitment to Education and Public Sector

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quill has been awarded a two-year cooperative agreement with OMNIA Partners, one of the nation’s largest purchasing organizations for public and private sector procurement. This will allow Quill to supply even more daily essentials for K-12 and higher education institutions as well as government and nonprofit organizations at custom pricing with exclusive benefits.

When eligible public sector OMNIA members order from Quill, they receive special line-item pricing from 5% to 20% off and fast, free shipping with no order minimum. Best of all, purchasing can be integrated with their existing procurement systems.

“We have found an incredibly supportive partner in OMNIA,” said Mark Roszkowski. “We share a passion to make the professional lives of education, government, and nonprofit organization administrators easier so they can better serve their communities.”

With over 7,000 products and counting in the education supplies category and 16,000+ in general office supplies, combined with long-standing relationships in the education, government, and nonprofit sectors, Quill is well-positioned to serve this market in 2024 and beyond.

Quill’s Head of Sales, Kaylynn Rudy, agrees that this contract will have a substantial impact on how Quill can serve contract-eligible customers. Whereas the existing contract between Quill and OMNIA (effective since June 2019) covers Office Supplies and Related Products, the additional contract covers thousands more items.

“Now, when education buyers are searching for education-specific supplies, they will see that Quill delivers the products that keep educational organizations running,” Rudy said. “This will allow us to reach more organizations and meet their needs in a greater way.”

To read more about the contract details and benefits, visit https://www.omniapartners.com/suppliers/quill/public-sector.

About Quill

Quill, a leading office and business supplies e-commerce platform, believes that one small part of your job is 100% of theirs. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Quill delivers the essential supplies organizations need to do their best work, including paper, ink & toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, furniture, technology, and custom print options. With Quill, customers can shop and earn points that can be redeemed instantly at checkout or saved for higher-value rewards, access award-winning customer support, and take advantage of Net 30 terms which help establish a credit history.