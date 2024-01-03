KuCoin Labs Announces Its Strategic Investment in ISSP, the First Cross-chain Inscription Protocol on Sui, to Advance Users’ Inscription Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move underpinning its commitment to blockchain technology innovation, KuCoin Labs has announced its investment in ISSP. This investment is aimed at supporting the development of ISSP’s ground-breaking inscription protocol, which operates on the cutting-edge Sui network, known for its high throughput and scalability.

ISSP is the first cross-chain inscription protocol system that integrates an inscription marketplace and inscription swap, leveraging the unique Objects model of Sui network to naturally benefit inscription systems. ISSP has initially launched the SUI-20 inscription standard protocol on the Sui network, utilizing the network node's built-in indexer to index inscription data. This ensures the highest performance and the most stable inscription experience. ISSP supports seamless inscription deposits into exchanges, eliminating the need for additional development by exchanges to integrate the inscription protocol.

Lou YU, head of KuCoin Labs, commented: "The investment in ISSP reflects our dedication to supporting innovative blockchain technologies. The inscription protocol on the Sui network is a testament to ISSP's ingenuity and potential in reshaping the blockchain landscape."

The increasing popularity of inscriptions has remarked the importance of inscriptions to communities and has brought a new paradigm to the crypto world. More than a financial venture, KuCoin Labs' investment in ISSP is a strategic step towards fostering innovative solutions in the blockchain sector. The focus on ISSP’s inscription protocol marks a new era in blockchain technology, paving the way for more secure, efficient, and scalable blockchain applications. Both KuCoin Labs and ISSP are dedicated to pushing the envelope in blockchain technology, aiming to make a significant impact in the industry.

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

ISSP.io is renowned for its exceptional contributions to blockchain technology. It specializes in creating innovative and practical solutions that address the needs of the market, driving efficiency, security, and scalability in blockchain applications. To find out more, please visit: https://issp.io/