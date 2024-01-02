SimBioSys and Mayo Clinic Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-powered Digital Precision Medicine Platform for Cancer Patients

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimBioSys, a TechBio company unlocking the power of spatial biophysics with artificial intelligence (AI) and biophysical modeling to redefine precision medicine for cancer, announced today it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic for the development of novel digital precision medicine solutions for breast cancer patients.

The aim of the collaboration is to develop cloud-based clinical software tools that will support the end-to-end decision-making process for early-stage breast cancer patients, including individualized surgical planning, treatment, drug selection, and risk stratification. With the rapidly changing landscape in breast cancer, there is an urgent need to individualize care and identify opportunities where treatments, both surgical and medical, can be safely right sized to improve quality of life without compromising on outcomes.

Mayo Clinic physicians Judy C. Boughey, M.D., division chair of Breast and Melanoma Surgical Oncology and chair of the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center Breast Cancer Disease Group and Matthew Goetz, M.D., Enterprise Deputy Director of Translational Research and Director of Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer SPORE are part of the SimBioSys clinical advisory team to support the ongoing development and validation of these clinical software tools.

As part of the collaboration, SimBioSys has had access to and has been analyzing data from patients who participated in the Mayo Clinic-led BEAUTY clinical trial (NCT02022202). SimBioSys uses AI and data science to unlock spatial biophysical insights that will help clinicians better tailor treatment plans for each unique patient. SimBioSys will perform simulations using previously acquired data and, while validating the predictive accuracy of the platform, will also perform in-silico scenario analysis guided by the Mayo Clinic team.

SimBioSys has recruited a world-class team of scientists, computational biologists, data scientists, and software engineers that are developing software as a medical device cloud-based platform, TumorSightTM, to be used in the clinic during the treatment planning process. The company’s first product on the TumorSight platform, currently under FDA review, takes a patient’s standard of care DCE-MRI imaging to build a custom 3D digital model of their tumor. This innovative tool provides surgical oncologists with 3D spatial visualizations of breast cancer to support more effective surgical planning and patient consultations. Clear 3D “digital twin” renderings instantly display the tumor in the context of auto segmented anatomical structures (skin, vessels, chest, fat, gland and heart).

"In the crowded world of genomics, new approaches have many barriers to becoming a new standard of care," says Tushar Pandey, co-founder and CEO of SimBioSys. "SimBioSys complements current precision medicine techniques while only relying on readily available and previously acquired datasets such as imaging. We are delighted to collaborate with Mayo Clinic as we bring our innovative technology to patients.”

Mayo Clinic has been designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute and is one of only 45 NCI-designated comprehensive centers in the United States. Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About SimBioSys:

SimBioSys is a TechBio company leveraging artificial intelligence & data science to harness the power of spatial biophysics to redefine precision medicine, transform patient care, and defeat cancer. By seeing cancer more completely, SimBioSys aims to empower clinicians, patients, and researchers with a more informed understanding of a patient’s tumor to optimally assess all available options and deliver on the promise of truly individualized patient care. To learn more, visit us at https://www.simbiosys.com/.