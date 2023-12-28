Disney Advertising Scores Great Clips® as Official Hair Salon Sponsor of College Football Playoff

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney Advertising is proud to announce Great Clips, Inc. the world’s largest salon brand, as the new Official Hair Salon Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP). This collaboration will see Great Clips take center stage with unique marketing rights and on-site activations, providing fans with an unforgettable experience during CFP National Championship weekend.

“There’s no better way to celebrate with fans during CFP National Championship weekend than with Disney’s reach and scale,” said Theresa Palmieri, VP, Sports Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising. “In a season with exciting matchups and last second, game-winning moments, we work alongside our sponsors – like Great Clips – to deliver unparalleled experiences for college football fans everywhere.”

As part of CFP Championship weekend festivities, Great Clips is set to be the presenting sponsor of CFP Media Day on Saturday, January 6, taking place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The brand will also host an engaging on-site activation at the Allstate Championship Tailgate, offering national championship game ticketholders the opportunity to receive spray-painted hair designs in their team’s colors. In addition, Great Clips branding will be featured on promotional elements including on-site signage, social media promotions, and out of home ads created by ESPN creates as part of the weekend’s events.

“We’re excited to be building off our position as an NCAA corporate partner to become the Official Hair Salon Sponsor of the College Football Playoff,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We look forward to associating our brand with the growing popularity of the College Football Playoff and bringing fun experiences to fans that allow them to showcase their fandom through their hair.”

While CFP Media Day is primarily an on-site sponsorship, Great Clips will benefit from additional brand exposure through various media channels. As the official broadcaster, ESPN will showcase footage, clips, and content from Media Day within both CFP-specific and general ESPN studio programming, including popular shows like SportsCenter and various social media platforms. Great Clips will also run TV commercials through a total of 30 bowl games including high-profile games such as the Playoff Semifinals at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day and the national championship game on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Finally, to further support Great Clips’ college football efforts this postseason, the brand is partnering with standout college football players throughout Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, to help them get game ready.

About Great Clips, Inc.

