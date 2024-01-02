CDB Aviation Leases Two A330-300s to Thai Airways

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the signing of a lease agreement for two used widebody aircraft, Airbus A330-300s, with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (“Thai Airways”), the national airline of Thailand.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Thai Airways to our growing Asian Pacific customer base,” stated Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. “The increased widebody fleet will strengthen the carrier’s position across its key intra-Asian markets, providing the extra capacity needed to meet the high season and rising travel demand in many regions.”

The aircraft will be delivered to the carrier in September and October 2024.

“We’re continuing to see the heightened demand from airlines amidst a tight supply of new and used aircraft, driven primarily by the need to meet growing passenger volumes. Our commercial team remains focused on comprehending and fulfilling the diverse needs of our customers, assisting them in addressing both immediate and longer-term fleet challenges that necessitate resolution,” concluded Chen.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”) a 39-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero