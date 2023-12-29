Just in Time for College Bowl Games, Top Tier Authentics Launches Limited Edition College Football Memorabilia, Available Exclusively in Amazon Stores

Officially licensed college football signed team memorabilia will be available via the Amazon Fanshop on December 29 at 3pm ET.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Top Tier Authentics (TTA) announced that they’ve launched exclusive collections of officially licensed college football signed team memorabilia via the Amazon Fanshop. These collections provide fans an opportunity to own a limited-edition college football item, as well as introduce an exciting approach to sports memorabilia authenticity. Each university’s collection offers highly desired items, including the same Speedflex Helmets you see your favorite players wearing on the field, jerseys, footballs, posters, and much more. All products are officially licensed merchandise approved by each program.

The first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) collections are from the University of Tennessee Volunteers, the University of Georgia Bulldogs, and the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Each piece of memorabilia is authenticated with a unique QR code. Upon scanning, customers can view the video of the athlete(s) signing the product and additional content pertaining to the item. This approach ensures validity of the signature(s) and signing event.

TTA has been a pioneer in the authentication and customer engagement space, constantly innovating to enhance the consumer experience, increase product value, and create unprecedented marketing opportunities.

" We are excited to work with top universities from around the country to bring fans closer to their favorite college football teams and historic moments," said TTA Co-Founder Andrew Rosen.

TTA Co-Founder Dima Azarenko added, “ Our products immerse fans in an authentic and engaging way like never before. Our technology ensures that every signature is real and recorded. Every helmet, jersey, football, poster, etc. has its own story while fans and sports enthusiasts move a step closer to the heart of the game."

" The collaboration between TTA and TCA member collectives Volunteer Club, Champions Circle, and Classic City Collective is setting a new standard in sports memorabilia. The focus on authenticity and fan engagement is transforming how we celebrate and remember the great players, teams, and moments in sports," said Mackenzie Mulvey – Vice President of Partnerships, The Volunteer Club Collective for the University of Tennessee.

Add to the experience by becoming one of the first to unlock the ultimate fan experience. The first four customers to purchase and claim the COA of a limited-edition Riddell Speedflex Helmet, home jersey, and signed football from any team collection on the TTA Amazon Brand Store will receive a special reward – two free tickets to the respective team’s first bowl game next year. This unique initiative combines the thrill of college football and TTA’s technology by taking sports memorabilia and collecting to the next level. Visit TTA’s website for more information or to view the terms and conditions.

About Top Tier Authentics

Top Tier Authentics (‘TTA’) is revolutionizing the way companies and brands authenticate their products. TTA stands as a strong beacon of trust across all industries by creating a new holistic approach to the way consumers engage with products. Providing unique certificates of authenticity allows companies and creators to attach benefits, multimedia content, and immersive experiences directly into the physical product offering, enhancing the value and significance of each item.

To shop the memorabilia collections, visit the Top Tier Authentics Amazon brand store at www.amazon.com/tta.

For more information on Top Tier Authentics, visit www.toptierauthentics.com.