Capital Counseling Albany Receives Donation from National Bank of Coxsackie

Pictured here from left to right is Capital Counseling Executive Director Kandie Sawyer, Capital Counseling Vice President Board of Directors, John Agostino, Capital Counseling Clinical Director Winell Soures, and NBC Chief Executive Officer John Balli. (Photo: Business Wire)

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Bank of Coxsackie (“NBC”) presented the Capital Counseling Albany with a donation in support of their mission to support individuals with mental health needs. The funds were secured through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Small Business Recovery Grant Program. NBC is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and applied for the funds made available through this special program.

Capital Counseling Albany supports individuals, couples, families, adolescents, and children with a board range of emotional and behavioral health issues. Through experienced and compassionate individual counseling, supportive group counseling, and mental health education, they help those who are struggling with mental and behavioral health issues to find answers.

“We are so proud to be able to offer support to Capital Counseling Albany in their quest to provide support to those in need. Capital Counseling’s story is inspirational, and their services improve the lives of many,” John A. Balli, NBC Chief Executive Officer stated.

“We, at Family and Children’s Services, are extremely grateful to the National Bank of Coxsackie for recognizing the work we perform for our community,” Kandie Sawyer said. “We strive to provide excellent service to our community members and have done so for over 200 years.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the premier bank of choice for thousands of customers. With eight branch locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, including their new commercial loan production and administrative office in Latham, the bank serves the greater Capital Region. National Bank of Coxsackie is committed to supporting their communities they operate within. The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:NCXS).