St-Méthode Bakery Partners with Swander Pace Capital, CDPQ, and Roynat

ADSTOCK, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer products companies, announced today it has partnered with CDPQ and Roynat Equity Partners (“Roynat”) to acquire a majority stake in St-Méthode Bakery (“BSM”), a leading supplier of healthy, value-add fresh bread products. Located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Québec, BSM will continue to supply customers throughout Québec and other markets from its flagship bakery in Adstock.

“We are delighted to partner with BSM and its existing management team on this exciting and well-known bakery platform that leverages our unique experience in both the bakery sector and the Québec market,” said Tyler Matlock, Managing Director at Swander Pace Capital. “Throughout its 75-year history, BSM has been a leader in consistently delivering high quality and innovative new products to the category. We are excited to continue that tradition of excellence and help accelerate the growth of the brand in new products and end markets.”

“This transaction is the result of careful planning to ensure the long-term future of St-Méthode Bakery in Adstock and Québec,” said Benoit Faucher, President of St-Méthode Bakery. “Our new partners share our values, which stem from a family business culture, and this is reflected in the retention of the current management team and all jobs. They recognize the know-how and expertise of the BSM team, as well as the high quality of our products. For my part, I will remain active in the company as an advisor to the management team while we ensure a smooth transition.”

“CDPQ is proud to partner with St-Méthode Bakery to support this successful Québec food company in its business transfer process, as well as growth projects in the Canadian and U.S. markets,” said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec, CDPQ. “Alongside SPC and Roynat, CDPQ will be able to support the Chaudière-Appalaches company and Québec’s second-largest bread producer in this new chapter in its history.”

“For over 60 years we have been prime providers of growth and equity capital, providing highly customized financing solutions to promote business growth,” said Catherine Parent, Managing Director for Roynat Equity Partners. “As we expand our business in Québec, we continue to look for unique opportunities to assist Québec-based businesses to excel and grow. St-Méthode Bakery is a well-known brand in Québec that we have worked with previously. The organization has a strong management team and several significant partners, and we believe it will reach new heights in the years to come.”

National Bank served as financial advisor in the transaction for BSM and Norton Rose served as legal advisor for BSM. Stikeman Elliott served as legal advisor for Swander Pace Capital and Blakes served as legal advisor for CDPQ and Roynat.

About St-Méthode Bakery

Founded in 1947 by Joseph Faucher and his wife Mariette Robert, St-Méthode Bakery is a Québec-based leader in the healthy, value-add bread category. St-Méthode Bakery distributes three lines of healthy products – La Récolte de St-Méthode, Les Grains St-Méthode and Le Campagnolo – to retailers and customers throughout Québec and Canada. Operating from its flagship bakery in Adstock, St-Méthode Bakery proudly features local raw materials such as Québec wheat flour and remains one of the largest employers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. For more information on St-Méthode Bakery or its lineup of products, visit www.boulangeriestmethode.com.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (SPC) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. Representative investments include Bragg Live Food Products, Café Valley Bakery, Backerhaus Veit, Pineridge Bakery, Liberté, Voortman Cookies, Kicking Horse Coffee, Fine Choice Foods, Lavo, Recochem, Merrick Pet Care, and Purely Elizabeth. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Toronto, SPC has invested in more than 60 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately USD 2.2 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.

About CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ’s net assets totalled CAD 424 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

About Roynat

Roynat Equity Partners facilitates growth and creates value in established private middle-market companies by offering patient capital, advice, and making its network of contacts available to Canadian entrepreneurs. With offices from coast to coast, Roynat is dedicated to helping businesses grow and achieve their strategic goals. Roynat Equity Partners is a division of Roynat Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scotiabank. To learn more, please visit www.roynat.com.