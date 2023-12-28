Containing Luxury Secures Over $2 Million Bahamas Project Amid Successful StartEngine Campaign

Our luxury container homes are designed with affordability, safety, and efficiency in mind. Join us on Start Engine for our crowdfunding raise!

Our luxury container homes are designed with affordability, safety, and efficiency in mind. Join us on Start Engine for our crowdfunding raise!

PALM CITY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Containing Luxury, a trailblazer in sustainable housing, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey. The Florida-based company has secured an order exceeding $2 million for a project in the Bahamas, further cementing its position as a leader in innovative, eco-friendly container homes. This achievement coincides with the successful launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering on StartEngine, which has already garnered over $154,000 in just two weeks.

Since its launch in 2022, Containing Luxury has experienced rapid growth, with sales more than doubling in a short period. The company's container homes, known for their cost-effectiveness, resilience, and eco-friendly design, have resonated with a growing audience seeking sustainable living solutions.

"Our journey on StartEngine has been a great start, and we're thrilled with the response from investors," says Blake Madgett, CEO of Containing Luxury. "Securing the Bahamas project is a testament to our commitment and capability in delivering top-notch sustainable housing solutions. We're not just raising funds; we're expanding our reach and impact."

The Reg CF offering on StartEngine allows public investment in Containing Luxury, with over $154,000 raised in just two weeks. Backers can expect various rewards, including exclusive merchandise, based on their investment level. Detailed offering terms, including share price and minimum investment, are available on the StartEngine campaign page.

The funds raised through StartEngine will bolster Containing Luxury's expansion and product development. The company is already in talks with entities aiming to address affordable housing challenges in their communities.

As a frontrunner in sustainable housing, Containing Luxury's container homes are a symbol of innovation and environmental stewardship. With a strong following of over 140,000 on YouTube, the company has established itself as an industry authority in shipping container homes.

For more information on Containing Luxury and its StartEngine campaign, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/containingluxury.

Disclaimer: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Capital, LLC. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investments involve risks, and potential investors should consult financial, legal, and tax professionals before investing.